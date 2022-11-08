SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A child on Long Island was hospitalized after eating THC gummies they got trick-or-treating, police said.

Parents are being reminded by police to check their kids’ candy after a 5-year-old boy from Shirley ate cannabis-infused gummies that were in a package with similar branding to the popular Starburst candy. Police said the candy was gathered while trick-or-treating in the area of Shirley and Mastic Beach on Long Island.

The boy was treated at the hospital on Nov. 8 and was later released. Police believe this is an isolated incident.