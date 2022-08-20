HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A child was hit and killed by a car in the driveway of a home on Long Island Saturday, police said.

Four-year-old Rasool Guevara was in the driveway at his home in Huntington Station when he was hit by a car just after 11:30 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The 34-year-old woman driving the car, along with other family members, transported Rasool to a hospital, but he died from his injuries, authorities said.

The driver was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle because she was driving with a permit only, police said.

No additional information about how the crash happened was released by police.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.