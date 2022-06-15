CENTEREACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 2-year-old boy was reported to be in serious condition after he was found unresponsive in a pool on Long Island, police said.

The victim was pulled out of a pool at a home along Barbara Drive near Eastwood Boulevard by officers at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The boy, who is a relative of those living in the home, was taken to a hospital.

An investigation by detectives is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.