BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute escalated, and the suspect slashed the victim in the back of the head with a knife.

The victim sustained a laceration and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the suspect was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment was set on Saturday in the Youth Part of First District Court.