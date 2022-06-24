MERRICK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Multiple plastic bottles containing “explosive-making materials,” one of which had BBs inside, were found outside a Long Island elementary school Friday, police said.

Police responded to Levy Lakeside School in Merrick at 9:30 a.m. after a suspicious item was reported near the rear parking lot at the school, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

“These items were tested, made safe and then transported off school grounds,” Det. Lt. Kenneth Strigaro said in a news release.

Nassau County police searched schools in the surrounding area for any other suspicious items but did not find anything else.

“The Police Department continues to intensify patrols throughout all areas of concern within Nassau County,” Strigaro said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.