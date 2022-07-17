LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— The body of a missing 22-year-old swimmer was found on the south side of Shinnecock Canal in Long Island, police said Saturday.

John Escorcia-Arroyo was reported missing after he attempted to swim across the canal in Hamptons Bay at around 2:11 a.m. Thursday, officials said. The Long Island man jumped into the inlet after he left Dream Night Club, police said.

A female companion attempted to find him on her own before calling the police, and an exhaustive search was launched.

The man’s family has been notified, police said.