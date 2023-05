Oyster Bay near the opening to the Long Island Sound is seen from Lloyd Harbor, N.Y., Thursday, July 5, 2012. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A body was found in the water off Long Island Sunday afternoon, police said.

A man’s body was found in the water of Oyster Bay, just west of Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the person’s cause of death. His identity hasn’t been released.