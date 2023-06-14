BABYLON, Long Island (PIX11) — Boating is one of the rites of summer on Long Island. Thousands of people take to the waterways. While it is a pleasurable activity, it can also be a dangerous one.

Last year, more than 600 boating fatalities and thousands of injuries nationally. Authorities say alcohol played a role in many of the accidents.

The town of Babylon, Long Island, gateway to the Great South Bay, held an event to raise awareness about the importance of boater safety and to remember a local victim of a terrible accident 18 years ago.

In the words of Babylon Councilmember Terence McSweeney:

“Alcohol on the water can turn a great day on the water into the tragedies of a lifetime,” McSweeney said.

Nobody knows that better than Gina Lieneck, who lost her 11-year-old daughter Brianna in a boating accident in 2005, a collision that left the parents with critical injuries. In the aftermath, the mother launched a crusade to get the legislature to pass Brianna’s Law which requires all boaters in New York to take and pass a boating safety course. The message delivered to boaters is that alcohol and boating don’t mix.

“The message is clear and simple. We will find you, and you will face charges,” Public Safety Commissioner Jerry Gigante said. “A first conviction is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine up to a thousand dollars.”

Lieneck said her husband still suffers from the injuries sustained in the accident and has vowed to continue her fight for better boating safety.

“We need to hold people accountable for their actions,” she said. “No family should have to go through what my family went through. It’s been eighteen years of hell.”

To her surprise, the town of Babylon had a surprise for Gina. They named one of the constables’ boats Breezy, Brianna’s nickname, to honor her life and her mother’s efforts for boating safety.

It was an emotional moment for Gina Lieneck, who was grateful as she boarded the boat for the first time on the water since the accident almost two decades ago.

“Thank you,” Lieneck said, “for keeping her memory and her legacy alive.”

The boat safety advocate said she intends to continue her crusade. She wants the New York legislature to pass boating while intoxicated law. It’s already passed the Senate and is awaiting approval in the Assembly. Among other things, the law would revoke the driver’s license of anyone found guilty of BWI.