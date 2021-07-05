SAYVILLE, N.Y. — A man operated a boat while allegedly intoxicated and struck a jetty on Long Island, causing one of his passengers to fall into the water and go missing, police said Monday.

A group of people were onboard a 2003 Parker center console boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville when the vessel struck a jetty at the end of Browns River Road just before 1:30 a.m., police said.

One of the passengers fell into the water and went missing, cops said.

The 25-year-old man was not wearing a life jacket when he was thrown overboard, according to police.

The boat operator, Jack Benjamin, and a woman on the boat were taken to the hospital for their injuries and were released, police said.

Three other passengers were not injured, according to authorities.

Benjamin, 25, faces a charge of boating while intoxicated, cops said.

As of late Monday morning, crews continued their search for the missing passenger.