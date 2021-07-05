Boater missing after crash in Great South Bay: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAYVILLE, N.Y. — A man operated a boat while allegedly intoxicated and struck a jetty on Long Island, causing one of his passengers to fall into the water and go missing, police said Monday. 

A group of people were onboard a 2003 Parker center console boat in the Great South Bay in Sayville when the vessel struck a jetty at the end of Browns River Road just before 1:30 a.m., police said.

One of the passengers fell into the water and went missing, cops said.

The 25-year-old man was not wearing a life jacket when he was thrown overboard, according to police.

The boat operator, Jack Benjamin, and a woman on the boat were taken to the hospital for their injuries and were released, police said.

Three other passengers were not injured, according to authorities.

Benjamin, 25, faces a charge of boating while intoxicated, cops said. 

As of late Monday morning, crews continued their search for the missing passenger. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island wine country offers relaxing getaway from NYC

Long Island July 4 shooting: Man dead, 2 wounded at block party

Crackdown on LI after massive beach party

Missing LI teen with autism found in Virginia; 20-year-old man in custody

PIX11's Mary Murphy explains NY senator's Gilgo serial killer investigation request

Long Island man kicks off 555 mile run from Buffalo to NYC raising awareness for Parkinson's disease

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter