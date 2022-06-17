CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A known member of the Bloods gang was sentenced Friday for a six-year crime spree that included two murders.

Dylan Cruz, 30, a member of the Red Lane Goriallas set of the gang was sentenced to 35 years in prison following his convcition on racketeering charges for his role in murders that took place in July 2012 and October 2014. Cruz — also known as “L Banga” and “Red Lane Banga” — was also convicted of attempted and conspiracy to commit murder. The crimes took place between 2010 and 2016, law enforcement officials announced.

Cruz pleaded guilty to racketeering in 2021.

“Dylan Cruz’s senseless, callous violence took the lives of two innocent young

men and devastated their families, all because of suspected offenses against his fellow gang

members and associates,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

According to investigations, court filings and statements made by Cruz, the Red Lane Gorillas “engaged in a violent gang war” against rival gangs, including the Crips and the 5-0 Brims set of the Bloods, between 2010 and 2021.

Officials said Cruz also “engaged in extreme violence against anyone suspected of disloyalty or

disrespecting his gang.” Those mistaken beliefs led to the murders of Anthony Richard and Ehrik Williams in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

“The details of this years-long investigation make clear: The NYPD and our law enforcement partners will never tolerate violent gangs and the havoc they wreak in our communities,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.