LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers bar on Long Island Thursday, police said.

The girl, 13, had been trading candy with other students over the past few days at PJ Gelinas Junior High School and went trick-or-treating on Halloween. The girl found the blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar Thursday evening and told her mom, who called the police.

Police are urging parents to open their kids’ candy they got while trick-or-treating, especially those around Stony Brook and Setauket.

PIX11 News reached out to Mars, Incorporated, the company that makes 3 Musketeers, and Three Village Central School District, but they did not immediately respond to our request.

Officers ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8626 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.