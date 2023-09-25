CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island bicyclist died after he was struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning, police said.

The hit-and-run happened in Central Islip at East Suffolk Avenue and Lowell Avenue around 6:30 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. A dark-colored small SUV and a white sedan both struck the bicyclist at the intersection and then drove off, police said.

Police identified the bicyclist as 65-year-old Bay Shore resident Felix Cesi Oliva Cruz.

Police are searching for the two vehicles, which both fled eastbound on East Suffolk Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

