Bicyclist critically injured in Long Island collision: police

FRANKLIN SQUARE, N.Y. – A bicyclist was critically injured after colliding with a vehicle on Long Island on New Year’s Eve.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of William Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

A 64-year-old man was driving a silver Honda east on Hempstead Turnpike when he was involved in a collision with a 51-year-old man on a bike, cops said.

The bicyclist was traveling west on Hempstead Turnpike, authorities said.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering head trauma and internal injuries, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene. It was not immediately known if he suffered injuries.