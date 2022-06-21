SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – There’s a cookie crime scheme unfolding on Long Island. That’s according to residents of Suffolk County who told investigators they paid a father and daughter for Girl Scout cookies, only to never receive them.

“She said ‘could you please buy cookies from me? Please?'” said Suffolk County resident Maria Feinman. “We bought two boxes of cookies and we never got them.”

There are numerous victims with different stories. However, there is one thing that they all agree on.

“Everyone she spoke to used the word ‘adorable,’” Feinman said.

The alleged cookie crooks appear to be a father and his young daughter. They show up at your door, say they are with the Girl Scouts, ask for money for boxes of cookies and then they leave for the next house, cash in hand.

Suffolk County police believe the father and daughter duo stole from numerous victims across several cities. Investigators know of at least 11 victims so far targeted between February and May, although neighbors think the actual number is much higher.

The Girl Scout Council of Suffolk County said it is heartbroken by the string of possible crimes using their name and image, and it wants to make things right. If you or someone you know was scammed by the father and daughter team, notify the Girl Scout council and you will get the cookies you never received.