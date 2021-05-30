Bethpage Air Show rescheduled for Memorial Day after weekend washout

Spectators watch the Breitling Jet Team perform over Jones Beach during the 13th Annual Bethpage Air Show, Saturday, May 28, 2016, at Jones Beach, in Wantagh, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WANTAGH, N.Y. — In a major about-face, the organizers of the Bethpage Air Show on Long Island announced the previously canceled event will be held on Monday instead.

Poor weather conditions on Saturday and Sunday forced the cancellation of the annual outdoor air show at Jones Beach. However, a spokesperson for the state Parks Department and sponsor Bethpage Federal Credit Union told PIX11 on Sunday morning the show will move to Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The air show will be open to anyone who purchased a parking pass for Saturday or Sunday.

It’s the first time the air show will fly on Memorial Day since the event began in 2004.

Monday’s forecast shows much more promise for folks hoping to catch all the action. After a lingering storm system moves out of the area overnight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs approaching 70 degrees by the afternoon.

The annual Memorial Day weekend event that draws thousands of spectators is also poised to make a comeback after last year’s show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show features a range of military and civilian aerial performances, and honors those who’ve served the nation. It also unofficially marks the beginning of summer at Long Island beaches.

“I’m tremendously grateful for all the partners, performers and staff who are pulling together to make Monday’s show happen,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “We’re excited for the traditional summer season at Jones Beach, starting with the Bethpage Air Show.”