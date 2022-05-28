BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Bethpage Air Show was halted just as it took flight on Saturday in Jones Beach, according to event organizers.

This year’s event broke a two-year streak of cancellations. The United States Navy Blue Angels was set to headline the event, according to the organizers. The show initially went as planned after practice for the event was canceled on Thursday due to poor weather conditions.

The event organizers canceled the remainder of the event due to forecasted thunderstorms and lightning.

“We apologize to our fans but hope you will come out for tomorrow’s show which will continue as planned,” the organizers said in a statement.

The event will start at 10 a.m. tomorrow.