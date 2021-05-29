Two World War II era U.S. Navy SNJ-2 trainers fly in separate directions while performing with the Geico Skytypers during the 13th annual Bethpage Air Show, Saturday, May 28, 2016, at Jones Beach, in Wantagh, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WANTAGH, N.Y. — The sold-out Bethpage Air Show on Long Island was canceled Saturday due to poor weather conditions.

The annual Memorial Day weekend event that draws thousands of spectators to Jones Beach was poised to make a comeback after last year’s show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no refunds for Saturday ticket holders, however, anyone who purchased a Saturday-only parking pass only will be allowed to use their QR code for two free passes to enter any state park on Long Island this summer, according to a spokesperson.

“Following the advisement of the National Weather Service, due to extremely poor weather conditions, today’s Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach has been canceled to ensure the safety of all air show performers and fans,” a spokesperson for the state Parks Department and Bethpage Federal Credit Union said in a statement.

For information on Sunday’s show, including possible weather delays, visit the Bethpage Air Show Facebook page.

“As we navigate the weekend’s weather, we appreciate the support of our loyal fans, and remain hopeful that tomorrow’s show will go on as planned,” the spokesperson said.

The outdoor show, which is sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, features a range of military and civilian aerial performances. The annual tradition marks the beginning of summer at Long Island beaches and honors those who’ve served the nation.

This year’s air show was ticketed with reduced capacity and social distancing measures due to the pandemic.