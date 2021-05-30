A jet-powered aerobatic biplane flies over a crowd of spectators while performing during the 13th annual Bethpage Air Show on May 28, 2016, at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WANTAGH, N.Y. — Rain and wind have once again canceled the Bethpage Air Show on Long Island, organizers said Sunday.

There are no refunds for the sold-out event at Jones Beach, which was also canceled on Saturday due to poor weather conditions. Anyone who purchased a parking pass will be allowed to use their QR code for two free passes to enter any state park on Long Island this summer, according to a spokesperson.

“It is with a great deal of regret that due to the poor weather conditions that continue to impact Long Island, we announce the cancellation of today’s Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach,” a spokesperson for the state Parks Department and Bethpage Federal Credit Union said in a statement Sunday morning.

The annual Memorial Day weekend event that draws thousands of spectators was poised to make a comeback after last year’s show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor show, which is sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, features a range of military and civilian aerial performances. The two-day event traditionally marks the beginning of summer at Long Island beaches and honors those who’ve served the nation.

“Since the show began in 2004, millions of air show enthusiasts have traveled near and far to help celebrate our nation’s military and the Memorial Day holiday weekend. We look forward to seeing our loyal fans again next year and hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day holiday,” the spokesperson concluded in Sunday’s statement.

This year’s air show was ticketed with reduced capacity and social distancing measures due to the pandemic.

Due to inclement weather 🌧, today's (5/30/21) #BethpageAirShow 🛩 has been canceled 😭. For the full statement regarding the show and parking passes, please visit the official Bethpage Air Show website ➡️ https://t.co/ShEx8pdtLy. pic.twitter.com/JlL8d8uCKB — Bethpage Federal Credit Union (@LoveBethpage) May 30, 2021