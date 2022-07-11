LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Beloved Long Island restaurant The Good Steer seemingly closed its doors for good on Saturday, ending a 65-year run as a community mainstay.

“As they say, All Good Things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning announcing the restaurant’s “last night of service.”

“We have truly enjoyed serving you for these past 7 decades, but it is time for us to end this story,” the message continued.

That story began in 1957, when the restaurant first opened for service. Over the 65 years since, The Good Steer has been a cherished part of Long Islanders’ most special days, the owners wrote.

“We will miss sharing the occasions, celebrations, and milestones of your lives and those of your families and friends that you chose to mark with a visit and a meal at The Good Steer,” the post read. “Our guests are more than just customers, they’ve been family to us, and we so very much appreciate that.

“We hope that you’ll think of us and smile at the ‘Good’ times you’ve had here.”

The post, however, left open the possibility that the closure might be less of a “goodbye,” and more of a “see you later.”

“…and who knows… keep an eye out,” it read. “We might be back someday!”

The post had received thousands of replies as of Monday afternoon, most of them fond reminiscences of the restaurant, its food, and its staff.