GLEN COVE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Carlos Vasquez was met with triumphant cheers and tears when leaving from the hospital to go home after 101 days. For much of that time, the beloved school crossing guard on Long Island battled for his life.

In April, Vasquez was struck by an SUV outside an elementary school in Glen Cove and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. To this day, he doesn’t remember a thing about the accident.

Vasquez battled through brain trauma, a coma and two cardiac arrests. He couldn’t know how his family and entire community were pulling for him.

On Tuesday, a parking lot full of school kids showed their love for Vasquez as he left the hospital. Doctors said his recovery is remarkable. He will need to rehab to regain some lost mobility.

Vasquez’s goal is to get back to the crossing guard job he loves so much.