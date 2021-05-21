Beloved LI dogs whose owners died of COVID-19 find new forever home — together

LONG ISLAND — Four Long Island dogs whose human family died of COVID-19 earlier this yeah have found their forever home, according to the Nassau County SPCA.

Oliver, Winston, Izzy and Bella share a special bond, and the SPCA wanted to find them an opportunity to be adopted together.

Thankfully, a woman named Linda living in Pennsylvania was ready to open her heart and her home to the family of pups.

The animal protection and rescue agency said they first took the dogs in back on Feb. 3 to temporarily help their owners who were dealing with COVID-19.

The dogs’ “mom,” Jennifer Stein, of Plainview, was battling COVID-19 in the ICU and had just been put on a ventilator, the agency told PIX11.

Her father, Barry Stein, had stepped in and was taking care of the dogs at home, but he was also infected with the virus. Day-to-day care for the furry family members soon became impossible for him, according to the organization.

Stein didn’t want to part with his daughter’s “babies”, but the SPCA said he new it was the only way he could get better himself and hopefully help her recover.

A day after Nassau County SPCA took the dogs in, the father was also hospitalized. Nearly a week later, on Feb. 10, he passed away, the agency said. He was 77.

“We were all so hopeful the daughter would recover and she would have her babies to come home to,” the rescue group said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Jennifer Stein also died from COVID-19, just days after her father, on Feb. 16. She was 47.

Linda said the four dogs have integrated well into her family — which includes two additional canine companions — and a dog trainer helped make the transition even smoother. She said she works from home, so there’s lots of time and attention for all six of her furry friends.

Visit the Nassau County SPCA website here if you’d like to donate to the organization.