COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island community is mourning the loss of their neighbor and friend. FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was from Commack and spent years living in Huntington. She also volunteered for nearly 30 years at the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.

First Deputy Chief Katie Donegan told PIX11 News that Russo-Elling started volunteering there in 1992.

“EMS and service to others was her greatest love,” said Donegan, adding that Russo-Elling was “just really a spitfire, a great personality, just lit up a room when she came in and truly was such a dedicated and steadfast provider, no matter what it was.”

Russo-Elling’s neighbor and friend, Jacqueline Gardiner, said the 61-year-old Russo-Elling could have retired but decided to stay on the job. Gardiner said, “When they put her in Astoria, she loved Astoria. She said it was a beautiful area and that she was going to stay.”

Russo-Elling’s daughter, Danielle Fuoco, asked the public, “At this time, can everyone keep my mother in your thoughts, pray for my family and remember her for the hero she was because that’s truly who she was, and she died doing what she loved.”

Russo-Elling is survived by her parents, her brother and her daughter.