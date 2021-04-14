Belmont Racetrack stable fire: 2 horses dead, 3 employees injured on Long Island

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMONT, N.Y. — Two horses were found dead in a fire at the Belmont Racetrack stables Tuesday evening, Nassau County police said.

Authorities responded to a call for a fire at the Belmont Racetrack Horse Stables along Hempstead Turnpike around 6 p.m.

Fire departments from Elmont, Valley Stream and Floral Park responded and worked to extinguish the blaze, police said.

Two horses were found to be dead as a result of the fire, cops said.

Three male employees suffered minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene, authorities said.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter