ELMONT, N.Y. — Two horses were found dead in a fire at the Belmont Racetrack stables Tuesday evening, Nassau County police said.

Authorities responded to a call for a fire at the Belmont Racetrack Horse Stables along Hempstead Turnpike around 6 p.m.

Fire departments from Elmont, Valley Stream and Floral Park responded and worked to extinguish the blaze, police said.

Two horses were found to be dead as a result of the fire, cops said.

Three male employees suffered minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene, authorities said.