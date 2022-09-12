LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The remains of beheaded chickens and goats were found in black garbage bags on the side of a Long Island road Sunday, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

Authorities made the grisly discovery at Round Swamp Road in Melville, near the Northern State Parkway. Police also found fruits and vegetables in the plastic bags and believe the dead animals were a part of religious ritual killings.

The SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call (631) 382-7722.