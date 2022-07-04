SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials are using drones to watch for sharks at some Long Island beaches after a shark attack injured a lifeguard.

Suffolk County spokesperson Nicole Russo says that lifeguards also started work an hour early on Monday to scan the water for signs of sharks off Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches. The beaches reopened at 10 a.m. Monday after being closed to swimming because of what county officials described as an unprecedented attack Sunday morning at Smith Point.

A lifeguard was playing the role of a victim during a training exercise when the shark bit him in the chest and hand.