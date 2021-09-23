‘Barnie the Bull’ captured after more than two months roaming on Long Island

Barnie the bull was found and captured Wednesday night, Sept. 22, 2021, over two months after escaping from a farm in Manorville, Long Island back on July 20, 2021, (Credit: Suffolk County SPCA)

NEW YORK — Barnie the Bull has been reigned in, more than two months after its initial escape from a Manorville slaughterhouse.

At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, he was safely captured by Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue volunteer Mike Stura, according to a press release from the Suffolk County SPCA.

The bovine fugitive broke through a fence back in July, and had been roaming through residential neighborhoods in the Moriches and Mastic areas. Several agencies, including the Suffolk County Police Department, Strong Island Animal Rescue Group and Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue, worked to capture Barnie.

Stura set up a feeder and coral to lure the bull to a former duck farm on Barnes Road in Moriches.

Barnie will be relocated to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, N.J., according to the Suffolk County SPCA.