EAST MEADOW (PIX11) — A baby was slashed during a domestic incident at a home on Long Island Wednesday evening, Nassau police said on Thursday.

Authorities were called to the home on Cooper Driver in East Meadow around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the 18-month-old girl with a slash wound to her arm as well as injuries to her head, police said. A 38-year-old woman also was stabbed multiple times and a 37-year-old man suffered a cut to his neck, according to investigators.

They were rushed to a hospital, where police described the conditions of both adults as critical. The baby’s condition was described as stable with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Authorities had not disclosed a motive or whether they were looking for a suspect, as of Thursday morning. The relationship between the adults and the baby was not immediately clear.