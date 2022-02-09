VALLEY STREAM, L.I. (PIX11) — A Queens mother was arrested Tuesday after a good Samaritan at a Long Island mall noticed an 8-month-old baby alone in a running vehicle in the parking lot and called police, authorities said Wednesday.

Nassau County police responded just after 12:15 p.m. after receiving the 911 reporting an infant left alone in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, officials said. Officers arrived on scene to discover the baby girl in the rear seat of the vehicle, which was unlocked and runnning.

Police called for an ambulance. Upon arrival, the child was evaluated on the scene and found to be unharmed, according to authorities.

Police later arrested the child’s mother, 24-year-old Moesha Hamilton-Prince, of Queens, after a subsequent investigation determined she had left the girl unattended in the vehicle. It was not immediately known why the mother left the infant alone.

The child was then placed into the custody of a family member, according to officials.

Hamilton-Prince was to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said. She was expected to be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.