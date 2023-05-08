The Great South Bay is seen from Bay Shore, New York, Monday, Jan. 11, 2010. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a boater who went missing in a Long Island bay Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man, 28, was on his Progression speedboat in Great South Bay when he fell into the water at around 4:30 p.m., police said. Several agencies, including the Marines and the U.S. Coast Guard, are searching for the boater.

The man has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152.