ATV driver critically injured in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A man operating an ATV vehicle was critically injured after he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene on Long Island Saturday night, police said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. along Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street in Hempstead, police said.

A 31-year-old man was riding an ATV vehicle at the intersection when he was struck by another vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene north on South Franklin Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe they are looking for a newer model, dark-colored Nissan sedan.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the Nassau County Police Department’s 3rd Squad at 516-573-6353, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

