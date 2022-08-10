LINDENHURST, NY (PIX11) — A 36-year-old attacker stabbed a woman and a man in Lindenhurst multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He attacked the woman, 36, and the man, 37, around 1:20 p.m., then stole a vehicle and fled the scene, officials said. He was involved in a crash in the stolen vehicle shortly after the stabbing.

Both stabbing victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their injuries are not considered life threatening. The suspect, who was taken into police custody, was also brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.