WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) – Adult shops are usually hidden in industrial parks or shrouded in stigma and secrecy. But one local business owner on Long Island is trying to change that by using street art.

The owner of Fantasy, an inclusive adult establishment, invited a young female street artist to change his 5,000-square-foot blank parking lot wall into a medieval mural, and she took the opportunity to show that the site is a safe place for all communities.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has the story from West Babylon.