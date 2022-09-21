LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The Spirit of Huntington Arts Center celebrates inclusion and diversity in the arts. With help from ten organizations, including ACLD, AHRC Suffolk, Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Life’s WORC, Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc, Mid Island YJCC, The Center of it All, Winters Center for Autism, Rise Life Services, The Suffolk SYJCC Enriching Our Community, the non-profit is hosting ArtAbility.

It’s a traveling art exhibition highlighting artists with various physical and cognitive impairments. The program started 10 years ago with just 3 students in a garage and has become the largest of its kind on Long Island.

By encouraging artists of differing abilities who are often underrepresented in art, organizers say their mission is to help educate and inspire everyone to explore their creativity. Fifty of the exhibit’s 275 pieces will be selected to go on tour on Long Island and in New York City in the coming months.

The free exhibit will run for 45 and is open to the public. Touring begins early next year, and printed versions of the artworks will be on sale. All of the proceeds will go toward funding the program.