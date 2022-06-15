LINDENHURST, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the owner of a Long Island vape shop inside his business.

Yoel Atzmon, 44, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Kinshuk Patel, the Suffolk County Police Department announced Wednesday.

Patel, who owned Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst, was found by a family member injured inside his shop on May 19, 2021, police said. Patel was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Atzmon, who is homeless, is being held in jail and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Authorities did not release any additional details about what led to Patel’s death.