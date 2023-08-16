NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The gun-toting woman caught on video getting hit by a police car on Long Island Tuesday is facing gun and drug charges, police said.

Authorities said Kiber Calderon, 31, was allegedly waving a black and silver gun at motorists and police near Jerusalem and Bellmore avenues in North Bellmore at around 2:20 p.m. Police said they received several 911 calls about a woman firing a gun into the air.

“It’s a loaded handgun that she’s waving around in the traffic, pointing at people that have got their children and their families in their cars,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

A Nassau County police officer drove a vehicle into a woman who was waving a gun in an intersection in North Bellmore, New York, on Aug. 15, 2023, video of the incident showed. (Courtesy: Jim Staubitzer)

An officer hit Calderon with the front passenger side of the vehicle and she fell before officers detained her, police said. Calderon was arrested and the gun was recovered.

Calderon was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. An officer is being treated for trauma at a local hospital.

Calderon was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, menacing a police officer, criminal contempt of court, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Authorities did not provide specifics on the drug charge. Calderon has not yet been arraigned.

The defendant was also arrested twice for burglary in New York City in June, police said. Calderon has pleaded not guilty in those cases, according to public court records.