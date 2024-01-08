BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed home invaders tied up a couple in their bedroom while one of the suspects ransacked the Long Island house early Sunday, police said.

The robbers used a basement window to get into the home on Normandy Drive in Bethpage at around 2 a.m., officials said. The intruders, armed with long guns, then tied up a man and woman, both, 62, in the bedroom, police said.

One of the suspects watched the couple while his accomplice looted the house, according to police. The men, dressed in dark clothing with gloves, then took off, police said. It was unclear what was taken.

There were no injuries.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above-listed crime to please contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

