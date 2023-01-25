An armed suspect robbed a vape store in Long Island last month, according to authorities. (Credit: SCPD)

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (PIX11) — An armed suspect robbed a Long Island smoke shop last month, police told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

The suspect walked into Vape Escape around 9:30 p.m., on West Suffolk Avenue on Dec. 17, according to authorities. The assailant, armed with a gun then robbed the establishment and fled into a waiting blue Sedan, police said.

It is unclear what the suspect stole from the business and the total value of the items taken.

Investigators described the suspect as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing an olive green Nike jumpsuit. The man had a tattoo on his left hand, which appeared to be the letter “J.”

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.