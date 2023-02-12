LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said.

Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. Cruz-Torres then allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and pulled her out of the vehicle before driving off in the SUV, police said.

Investigators found Cruz-Torres near Sutton Place and East 58th Street in Manhattan after using the victim’s cellphone to track the vehicle, police said. The NYPD arrested the alleged car thief and he was transferred to Long Island authorities.

Cruz-Torres, a Coram resident, was charged with robbery, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.