LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Nassau County detectives are searching for the individuals responsible for distributing antisemitic flyers to dozens of homes.

The first flyers were discovered last week in Rockville Center, followed by Long Beach and Oceanside over the weekend.

“This is how it started in Nazi Germany, by promulgating lies and inciting people to violence,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Nassau County officials have banded together to denounce the flyers, vowing to step up police patrols and fully support community members.

“Every resident should know that we are unified,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “Unified in our disgust, unified in finding these perpetrators.”

Police said more than 30 families have reported receiving flyers, which usually list the names of prominent Jewish individuals in fields like banking and government.

“It was sent to harass and annoy these people,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “That’s exactly what it did, by the amount of phone calls we received.”

Detectives are looking for two women between the ages of 25 and 30, possibly driving a white Toyota Prius. Police believe they are responsible for placing flyers on car windshields in Long Beach overnight Friday.

Other flyers were found on residents’ lawns, placed inside weighed-down plastic bags.

Investigators believe the flyers are the work of a right-wing extremist group called the ‘Goyim Defense League,’ known for trolling and harassing Jewish people, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

But whether or not the flyers constitute hate speech – or are protected under the First Amendment – remains unclear. At the very least, Long Beach Police want to issue tickets for leafleting without a permit and littering.