LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was allegedly caught with drugs after he fired several rounds at a driver during a road-rage incident on Long Island Saturday, authorities said.

Marcquise Porter, 22, allegedly tried to shoot the 24-year-old man and hit his car twice on Paff Avenue in Uniondale at around 5:30 p.m., police said. The victim was not injured.

Porter was arrested Monday in West Hempstead and officers allegedly found crack cocaine on him, police said. Porter also had an open bench warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle in May.

Porter was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

His arraignment was spending Tuesday.

