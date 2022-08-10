LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An alleged MS-13 member, accused in the death of a 20-year-old man, was extradited from El Salvador to the United States on Tuesday to face charges in court.

José Jonathan Guevara-Castro and others allegedly lured Kerin Pineda to the woods in Long Island in May of 2016, officials said. They’re accused of surrounding Pineda and attacking with machetes. Pineda’s body was found buried in a hole more than a year later.

“I hope the return of the defendant to a federal courtroom on Long Island where he will be held accountable for a vicious murder will bring some measure of closure to the family of the young victim,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

Guevara-Castro, 27, was arrested in 2020. He’s charged in a 24-count indictment.

Pineda’s sister previously told PIX11 her brother had been a victim of MS-13.

“He got some small problem with them because he was wearing white sneakers with red on then,” she said.