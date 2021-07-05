Alleged intoxicated driver speeds, crashes into police car on Long Island: cops

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — A suspected intoxicated driver drove at a high speed before crashing into a police vehicle on Long Island early Saturday, police said. 

Highway patrol officers had their emergency lights on as they were conducting an arrest for someone allegedly driving while intoxicated along Central Avenue in Bethpage around 1:45 a.m., police said.

While an officer was standing outside his police vehicle, he observed a Honda Pilot approaching them at a high speed with no signs of slowing down, according to authorities.

The officers were able to move out of the way as the SUV crashed into the officers’ vehicle, pushing it about 40 feet before it came to a stop, cops said.

The impact of the collision was so forceful, it bent the frame of the police vehicle, authorities said.

Quevin Quinteros Crespo, 30, was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was taken into custody for allegedly driving while intoxicated, cops said.

He faces charges of DWI and driving without a license, cops said.

