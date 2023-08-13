LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people died when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their Ferrari on Long Island early Saturday morning, police said.

Sotirios Spanos, 32, was driving an Acura when he crossed over the yellow divider and struck the Ferrari convertible near Moored Hill Road and Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow at around 12:30 a.m., police said.

A 37-year-old woman riding in the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved, authorities said.

Spanos was allegedly intoxicated at the scene and was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of manslaughter, assault, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, officials said.