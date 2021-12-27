Alleged Long Island heroin dealer crashes into police vehicle after fleeing from cops

Photo of Sean Crombie, 33, who was arrested on Long Island on Dec. 25, 2021 and is accused of selling drugs, according to police. (Nassau County Police Department)

EAST MEADOW, L.I. — An alleged drug dealer on Long Island was locked up on Christmas day after crashing his vehicle into a Nassau County police vehicle while attempting to flee from cops, authorities said.

According to police, it all started when officers tried to take Sean Crombie, 33, into custody in connection with a fatal overdose of a local resident.

Crombie resisted arrest and then sped off in his vehicle, trying to evade police, officials said.

However, he soon crashed his vehicle into a nearby police department vehicle, authorities said.

After the crash, detectives were able to take Crombie into custody, at which time they recovered 80 wax envelopes, all of which contained a substance believed to be heroin, police said.

The Copiague man was hit with a slew of charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief, according to officials.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

