NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one size fits all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 lbs of garbage per day nationwide.

Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is crucial to protecting our environment and the bottom line.

“The less we put into the waste stream, the less residence taxpayers have to pay to get rid of the trash,” said Deputy Supervisor of Brookhaven Dan Panico.

The Brookhaven Recycling Facility is the largest of its kind on Long Island, and it’s operated by Winter Bros. to learn more about the recycling process. Will flower is Senior Vice President of Winter Bros Waste Systems. But, he said, “the material comes from people’s curbs, people’s homes. They put it out on the curb, and it picks up by a truck and gets delivered here.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The materials are brought in, sorted, and traveled through a conveyor belt.

Staff members provide quality control by removing materials that don’t belong. There’s also Optical sorting using infrared light to separate items.

PET bottles like water and soda bottles can be turned into polyester and clothing. Likewise, the cardboard will go back into cardboard manufacturing. Again, newspapers will be turned back into a newspaper or insulation. Glass can be reused again, metal can be melted down and reused and turned back into new metal products, the same thing with aluminum, according to Flower.

But consumers must do their part. It’s crucial to our future. Being a good recycler is essential. Just follow these simple tips:

Don’t contaminate good recyclables

Keep materials dry

Rinse out all container

Items that can be recycled include:

Metal Cans

Plastic Bottles and Containers

Paper and cardboard

Brown paper bags

office paper

newspapers

magazines

Do not recycle:

Lithium-ion batteries

Food waste

plastic bags

Polystyrene foam cups and containers

hangers

medical waste

tissues

paper towels

other paper that has been in contact with food is not acceptable

Check with your municipality for more information.