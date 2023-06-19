HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (PIX11) — They overcame a variety of challenges to not only graduate on Juneteenth, but they did so with one of the highest graduation rates for any high school in New York State and with one of the highest rates of students headed to college.

Some of the students of Academy Charter School cite Juneteenth’s inspiration as a guiding light for them as the rest of their lives commence.

Travis Holloway, the school’s principal, said that throughout the students’ lives in the kindergarten through the 12th-grade academy, he’s seen many examples of overcoming long odds.

“The stories some of our scholars have,” Holloway said, “I can’t even imagine when I was their age.”

Among the many cases of overcoming adversity was that of Jacqueline Beauzile-Badette.

“I recently lost my mother last October,” she said in an interview. “It was pretty tough. she was my everything.” Beauzile-Badette noted that her mother had set an example that she’s applied to her life.

“You don’t ever know what you’re capable of, and I’ve learned that,” Beauzile-Badette explained. “Anyone and everyone can know they can always push to do better.”

Her post-graduation horizon reflects what she’s learned. She’s off to NYU in the fall.

She and her classmates come from a school district in Hempstead, which had been classified by the New York State Department of Education as underperforming.

Hempstead has improved its graduation rates and other metrics in recent years, but for most of the lives of the class of 2023 students, those metrics have been poor. The Academy Charter School has been the exception to that, and twin sisters at the top of the academic pyramid epitomized that.

Twins Ashley and Jocelyn Escobar were ranked first and third for grade point average in the graduating class of 138 students.

The Escobar sisters said that relying on their family, especially each other, has been key to their well-being.

“My whole life, she’s been my motivation,” Jocelyn Escobar said about her twin sister Ashley. “Every time I feel like giving up, or I’m slacking off, she’s like, ‘Joceylyn, you’ve got this.’ [I’m] glad to have her by my side throughout college.”

The two are going to one of the most elite colleges in the country, Barnard, where they intend to major in the sciences. They also said they hope they can continue to inspire each other.

“I think we have good competitiveness with each other,” Ashley Escobar said. “So we push and motivate each other to go past our limits.”

Another student, Daniel Agosu, a member of four different honor societies and who led the class in the Pledge of Allegiance at the graduation ceremony, said that exceeding limitations was consistent with the story of Juneteenth.

The Academy Charter School reports a 98% graduation rate and an 89% rate of students going on to college. The rest of the graduates pursue technical training, or start their careers, according to the school.

It’s consistent with the day enslaved people learned of their freedom and has since flourished, Agosu said in an interview. It provides a strong message, he said.

“Continue to achieve the highest,” Agosu said.