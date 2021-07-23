9-year-old killed in L.I. crash that sent older brother, 2nd driver to hospital: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MANORVILLE, L.I. — A collision on a Long Island street Thursday morning took the life of a 9-year-old boy, while his older brother behind the wheel and a second driver were hospitalized, police said.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. in Manorville, when a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on South Street crashed into a Hyundai Santa Fe driving in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old Hyundai driver, Parker Giusto, his little brother, Jack, and the 25-year-old driver of the truck were all transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The brother behind the wheel of the Hyundai was taken via police helicopter, they said.

Jack Giusto, the young Hyundai passenger, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Both drivers suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision was still not known Friday morning.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check as police continued their investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

'We're closing in: Fugitive bull located 3 days after fleeing Long Island slaughterhouse

Elsa slams tri-state: JCP&L talks power outages in NJ amid storm

Tracking Elsa: Storm drenches NY, NJ Friday morning

Elsa drenches Long Island coast Friday morning

Elsa slams the Jersey Shore on Friday morning

Elsa drenching NY, NJ as it moves into tri-state region

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter