MANORVILLE, L.I. — A collision on a Long Island street Thursday morning took the life of a 9-year-old boy, while his older brother behind the wheel and a second driver were hospitalized, police said.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. in Manorville, when a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on South Street crashed into a Hyundai Santa Fe driving in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old Hyundai driver, Parker Giusto, his little brother, Jack, and the 25-year-old driver of the truck were all transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The brother behind the wheel of the Hyundai was taken via police helicopter, they said.

Jack Giusto, the young Hyundai passenger, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Both drivers suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision was still not known Friday morning.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check as police continued their investigation.