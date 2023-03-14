LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nine people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak inside a Long Island home on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. of nine people suffering from high levels of carbon monoxide inside a home on Buchanan Road. First responders transported the residents to a hospital for treatment and observation, police said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshall was at the scene to provide assistance.

The cause and source of the leak are unknown as of Tuesday morning.