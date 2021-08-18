Tunnel to Towers Foundation leaders detail the inaugural “Never Forget” concert honoring 9/11 victims and first responders at Jones Beach. (Credit: PIX11/Stacy-Ann Gooden)

WANTAGH, N.Y. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation previewed its inaugural “Never Forget” concert at Jones Beach on Wednesday.

Foundation leaders were joined by firefighters, 9/11 survivors, COVID-19 front-line workers and Long Island officials in Wantagh for the announcement.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was started in honor of fallen firefighter and Rockville Centre native Stephen Siller, who ran from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The concert, set for Saturday night, marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the hijacked plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Artists set to perform include the iconic band Journey, the Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, and John Fogerty.

Proceeds from the concert will go to providing mortgage-free homes for families of 9/11 victims, first responders, wounded veterans and Gold Star families. Organizers are also giving free concert tickets to COVID-19 front-line heroes to thank them for their fight to save lives during the pandemic.

For more information and tickets, visit Northwell Health Theatre at Jones Beach.