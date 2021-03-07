89-year-old rescued from LI house fire after good Samaritan alerts police

Long Island

Police rescued an 89-year-old man from a house fire Saturday night after a passerby reported unusually heavy smoke coming from the chimney, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The good Samaritan was walking his dog in Mineola around 10:30 p.m. when he noticed heavy smoke coming from the chimney, police said. 

When officers arrived, an active fire was coming from the chimney and they sprang into action, according to NCPD. 

Not knowing the extent of the fire, they forced their way into the house and helped the 89-year-old man, who was sleeping, safely escape, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. 

The Mineola Fire Department extinguished the fire.

